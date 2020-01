Annual rainfall for Kilkenny in 2019 was almost exactly normal. The annual trend is running slightly downwards from the peak around 10 years ago.

Kilkenny annual mean temperature for 2019 was 10.3 C. +0.4 above the 1981-2010 norm. Another warm year, it was the 9th consecutive above normal year. And compared with 1961-1990 we are almost 1 C warmer.