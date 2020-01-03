Historic Structures Fund available for buildings in Kilkenny

Two streams of grant funding are now available to help conserve and enhance historic structures in Kilkenny.

As part of the Investing in our Culture, Language, and Heritage 2018-27, the Department of Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht has announced the Historic Structures Fund for 2020. According to Kilkenny County Council's monthly report for December, the total pot nationally is just over €1.8 million.

The first stream will offer grants from €15,000 up to €50,000. It is aimed at essential repairs and smaller capital works for the refurbishment and conservation of heritage structures.

The second stream will offer a small number of grants from €50,000 to €200,000 for larger enhancement, refurbishment or re-use projects involving heritage structures where a clear community or public benefit has been demonstrated.

The closing date for both grants is Thursday, January 31.