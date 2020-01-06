Diversions in place
BREAKING - Castlecomer to Kilkenny road closed from Dunmore Caves junction
Three car collision
Kilkenny to Castlecomer road closed at the Dunmore Caves junction
The road between Kilkenny city and Castlecomer is closed following a car accident at the Dunmore Caves junction. Emergency services are at the scene dealing with the three vehicle collision.
The accident occurred during rush hour traffic on one of the busiest arterial routes serving the city at 8.19am.
There are no reports of injuries.
