BREAKING - Castlecomer to Kilkenny road closed from Dunmore Caves junction

The road between Kilkenny city and Castlecomer is closed following a car accident at the Dunmore Caves junction. Emergency services are at the scene dealing with the three vehicle collision.

The accident occurred during rush hour traffic on one of the busiest arterial routes serving the city at 8.19am.

There are no  reports of injuries.