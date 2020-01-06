New elevator for Kilkenny Castle

Kilkenny Castle is to receive funding this afternoon for a new elevator designed specifically to give disability access to visitors who may have mobility issues.

It is understood that a grant of €500,000 will be provided to the OPW for the lift.

This announcement comes shortly after the recently installed wheelchair equipment in the Castle play ground.

Local Councilor Andrew McGuinness had lobbied Minister with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin Boxer Moran and has met with him in Leinster House in a bid to secure funding for the project.

The Minister is expected to make the announcement of a €500,000 allocation in Kilkenny Castle shortly after mid day today.

“I’m delighted this funding is being announced today. Kilkenny Castle is our main selling point as a tourist destination and something we are deeply proud of as a city. However, one drawback has always been accessibility and many people, locals and visitors, have not had access to various parts of the building such as the Long Gallery due to mobility issues,” said Cllr. Andrew McGuinness.

“Many people have not had the full experience of Kilkenny Castle due to the fact that there has been no disability access. This will change now and I’m delighted the Minister has listened to our case and has responded so positively,” he said.

“This funding and the previous funding allocation for wheelchair friendly play equipment will help to make Kilkenny Castle an experience that everyone can enjoy. I want to thank Minister Moran for listening to us and I look forward to seeing this project completed in a manner that’s sensitive to the historic values of the building,” concluded Cllr. Andrew McGuinness