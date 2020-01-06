Overcrowding worsening at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Overcrowding continues to worsen at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to today's figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

They show 15 patients on trolleys and 17 on wards, giving a total of 32 people waiting on a bed. It's up from a total of 30 on Friday.

Visiting restrictions remain in place at the local hospital, where staff are currently caring for a number of patients with flu.

In order to protect other patients and members of the public from further infection, hospital management is advising that the hospital is closed to visitors. The public is asked not to visit the hospital at this time unless absolutely necessary and not to bring children if at all possible.

Management would ask that, where possible, patients with flu-like illness / cold symptoms telephone their GP/or pharmacist in the first instance to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital. In addition, people due to attend the hospital for an outpatient clinic appointment during the current week who may have symptoms of flu are advised to check with the hospital before attending as an appointment may need to be rescheduled in order to prevent the further spread of flu to both patients and staff.