Kilkenny public urged to keep hospital Emergency Department free for emergencies

The HSE in the South-east has issued a statement urging the public to be conscious of advice and self-care tips for treating mild and viral illnesses and to consult their GP or the Caredoc out of hours service ahead of going to any of the region’s hospital Emergency Departments.

The statement also says it is not too late to get the flu vaccine.

In order to prevent the spread of flu, varying visitor restrictions are in place at University Hospital Waterford, Wexford General Hospital, St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. It has also been necessary to implement visitor restrictions in many private nursing homes and public residential care centres across the South-east.

People can visit www.HSE.ie/Winter or www.UnderTheWeather.ie for lots of advice and self-care tips for treating mild and viral illnesses.