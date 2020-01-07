Turn a new leaf - Attend the Club House Hotel book fair in Kilkenny

With the long dark nights upon us, many will be spending more time absorbed in a good book. Despite the widespread use of ebooks the desire to have and to hold a book is still magic.

The annual Club House Hotel Book Fair on Patrick Street, Kilkenny on Saturday, January 18 from 10.30am to5.30pm is a must for those looking for either a book present or that elusive edition printed in a byegone era not available in electronic format.

The annual Kilkenny Winter Book and Coin Fair will include an eclectic mix of old and new books and coins groups.

Booksellers from all over the South of Ireland will display over 5,000 titles covering fiction and non fiction with out of print items on the centenary of the Great War, War of Independence and the Civil War.

Books and ephemera on both local and national history,topography,folklore and traditions will also feature.

That book you have been searching for ,or missed out on last year, may be back on the shelf.

For the serious collector there will be many scarce Irish first editions, rare prints and bindings with some rare Irish maps.

Local histories will feature and there will be two coin dealers present; Seamus O’Connor, Dublin and Kieran O'Brien, Wexford.

Geata Buidhe Books, Thomasatown specialise in modern and antiquarian. Other booksellers attending include Well Read Books, Waterford; Paulstown Books which include many Carlovian material, O’Neill Books Thomastown and Bourke Books comprising both Military,Local, National and International History,Pat Dunne from Kildare and Joe Collins from Dublin will also add a large collection of rare and interesting titles to the Bookfair.

Other categories will include, Poetry, Sport,GAA,Biographies,War, Angling,Literature, Classics etc.

So do come along on Saturday 18th. January. and while away a few hours perusing the rich mixture of literary material on display and for sale to the discerning buyer or collector.