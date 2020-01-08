WIT President’s Scholarship Programme worth up to €12k open for Kilkenny applications

The Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) President’s Scholarship Programme is open for applications from CAO applicants. Each year up to five exceptional undergraduate students are awarded scholarships with a total value of up to €12,000.

The scheme, which had its first cohort in 2016, encourages and rewards young people who show a capacity to shape a better society.

The application process has four stages. People cannot apply for the scholarship unless they have applied to the CAO and have chosen a WIT course.

WIT President Prof Willie Donnelly said: “2020 will be our fifth year offering the President’s Scholarship. In 2016 the scholarship programme was established as a statement of Waterford Institute of Technology’s commitment to recognising students' contribution to their environment and community. Again this year, we are seeking applications from CAO applicants to WIT who may be creative, are innovators, are leaders, or people who make significant contributions to community.”

He added that family, friends, communities, sporting clubs, people in the arts and volunteering organisations could play a part in encouraging people they know to put themselves forward for the scholarship.

“Over the past four years the breadth of initiative shown by scholarship students has been across community, volunteering, innovation and creative spheres. For 2020 we are looking forward to contributing to the educational journeys of five more promising leaders.”

Each President’s Scholar receives an annual bursary of €2,000 per year of study along with €500 per semester. President’s Scholars are also part of the Student Ambassador programme for the duration of their studies, representing the college and the academic School in which they study.

People can make a CAO application by Saturday, 1 February 2020 (5.15pm), choosing the WIT course preference and apply for the WIT President's Scholarship before Sunday, 1 March using the online form on www.wit.ie/caoscholarship.

For more details see www.wit.ie/CAOscholarship.