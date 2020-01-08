Waterford IT going as gaeilge tomorrow and you can be a part of it!

Waterford Institute of Technology presents "Try Gaeilge" tomorrow, Thursday. There are still a number of places left but you need to register today. The day is aimed at secondary school students who might be considering studying Irish in WIT; those who have an interest in the language and finding out more about it; and those who would like to spend the day speaking Irish (great practice for the oral exam!). Please contact Séámus (sdillon@wit.ie) or go to https://www.wit.ie/events/ humanities/try_gaeilge