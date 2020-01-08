Bright young Kilkenny minds set for Young Scientist Exhibition today!

Dozens of students from local schools are bound for the RDS in Dublin today to take part in the finals of the 2020 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Among the local students making the journey today will be a group from Castlecomer Community School (right) who have investigated ‘The Prevalence of the Myth of Twins Skipping a Generation in our Community’.Another project, by a group of girls from Loreto Secondary School, looks at the effect of terroir on the taste of whiskey.

Seven projects are included from the Granges Road school. Castlecomer Community school, St Kieran’s College, CBS Kilkenny and Coláiste Pobal Osraí also have projects in the running.

Effects of iPads

CBS Kilkenny have four projects. One looks at ‘the minimum amount of time to wait before allowing schoolchildren to retrieve items from a car boot’, while another investigates the effect of iPads on academic success. The other entries are ‘Quick Shop’ and ‘Is greyhound racing ethical?’

Coláiste Pobail Osraí have four projects in the finals, in the biological and ecological, and technology categories.

Another team from Loreto is asking ‘Is there a place for older people on social media and smartphone applications?’ while a group from the same school ask ‘Which colour are teenagers most drawn to?’

Twins Study

A group from Castlecomer Community School has entered a study into the prevalence of twins skipping a generation in the community.

In the chemical, physical and mathematical science category a group from Loreto have a project ‘Exploring fractals’, while another project from that school looks at tackling climate change through plastic.

Comparative Study

A St Kieran’s College team have produced a statistical and comparative study to predict the outcome of senior inter-county championship and senior schools hurling matches.

Another group from the same school examine common injuries among adolescents in the GAA compared to other sports. A third group from St Kieran’s asks if organic food really is better for the environment.

In total, over 1,100 students involved in the 550 finalist projects this week.

The students will now begin preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges this week.

This is the 56th year of the competition.