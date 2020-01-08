Don’t miss Scriptease in Kilkenny

On Friday January 3, just as the Christmas lights were dimming around the city, Kats Theatre Group re-lit the festive flame, to kick-start what sounds like an exciting year for the group.

The newly elected committee: Delia Lowery (Chairperson), Rosey Hayes (Secretary), Hugh Keenan (Treasurer), Niall O’Riordan (PRO), Rachel Purcell, Úna Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh and Shane O’Keeffe were delighted to welcome friends of Kats, both old and new, to their first soirée of the year.

Their programme for the coming months was launched, as was a new website: katstheatre.com designed by talented Kats member, Tim Slight.

Details

Details were shared of an exciting new social gathering, Scriptease, where a variety of scripts will be read and work-shopped.

This will take place on the first Tuesday of every month, starting on February 4 from 7.30pm in Cleere’s on Parliament Street.

A series of Educational Workshops are also coming soon and further details will be posted to the new site.

These initiatives will serve both those who wish to try their hand at acting and those looking to further hone their skills and all are very welcome.

International womens day

For International Womens Day, Kats, in conjunction with MacDonagh Junction Shopping centre will present an afternoon of monologues from Bombshells by Joanna Murray Smith.

An information night take will take place in Cleeres on January 28 for anyone interested in performing or directing.

Excited

KATS are also excited to announce their first full length play of the season, Eclipsed by Patricia Burke Brogan, directed by Niall O'Riordan.

The play will be staged in Cleere’s from April 22 to 24.

Eclipsed tells the poignant and sometimes humourous story of a group of women consigned to a convent laundry, in the 1960s and provides a great opportunity for women to take the lead on stage.

Auditions are on Thursday, January 16 in Cleere’s at 7pm.

To register an interest and receive audition pieces, email katstheatregroup@gmail.com