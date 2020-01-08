Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny resident only out of home minutes when intruders tried to gain entry

A homeowner  who had just left his house a few moments was alerted by his home alarm and returned  to find damage done to a window and back door.

The incident occurred at Ballymack, Cuffesgrange between 7.30pm and 7.40pm on Monday, January 6 and it seems the alarm   disturbed those intending to enter the  premises.

Kilkenny Gardai are investigating the incident and are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Monday to contact them on (056) 7775000.