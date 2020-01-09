Gardaí investigate the theft of outboard engine stolen in Glenmore

A blue, outboard Yamaha engine was stolen from a boat at a premises in Haggard, Glenmore last weekend.

The theft occurred sometime between 1pm on Saturday and 10.30a m on Monday morning, the engine was stolen from a private residence.

Gardai in Glenmore are investigating and are urging anyone offered a Yamaha outboard engine for sale to do suitable checks to ensure the seller is the actual owner of the goods.

The house was also entered but nothing was stolen. Anyone with information is asking to contact gardaí on (051) 880122.