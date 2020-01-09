Motorway southbound from Paulstown to Kilkenny reopens
Crash has been cleared
Southern section of Paulstown-Kilkenny motorway reopens
The M9 southbound from Junction 7 Paulstown to Junction 8 Kilkenny has reopened following earlier collision.
Southern section of Paulstown-Kilkenny motorway reopens
The M9 southbound from Junction 7 Paulstown to Junction 8 Kilkenny has reopened following earlier collision.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on