Kilkenny students hope to be crowned top boffins at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Students from across the city and county are in the running to be crowned the winner of the 2020 BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition.

Judges have begun their final deliberations to decide who will be crowned the overall winner. Over the course of the last few days, 1,100 students from 244 schools hailing from all over the country have been showing off their projects and sharing some of their discoveries with us.

Entries from Kilkenny schools have been incredibly strong with entries from the Loreto Secondary School, Castlecomer Community School, St Kieran's College, CBS Kilkenny and Coláiste Pobail Osraí all in the running.

The 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology winner will receive the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a top prize of €7,500. The lucky winner will also go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in Santander, Spain in September 2020. The winners will be announced this evening at the 2020 BTYSTE Awards Ceremony at the RDS in Dublin.