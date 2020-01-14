Information meeting on dyspraxia in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Dyspraxia DCD support group will be hosting a public meeting in the Orchard House this Wednesday evening, January 15, at 7.30pm entitled 'Moving your Mind and Dyspraxia'.

Speaking on the night will be Gillian Coady Coach of Relax Kids, a programme designed teach children and their parents valuable tools and techniques to support their own wellbeing and Kevin Hennessy Cognitive Behavioural Therapist, Kevin is an authority on CBT, anxiety and how the dyspraxic mind works.

This event is open to people from all backgrounds be they parents, young people any other of professional’s may an interest in the Area of Dyspraxia and Neurodiversity. Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), also known as dyspraxia in the UK and Ireland, is a common disorder affecting fine and/or gross motor coordination in children and adults. This condition is formally recognised by international organisations including the World Health Organisation.

Also on the night a discussion will be held on establishing a dyspraxia friendly multi sports and social club for children and teens for Kilkenny City and environs.