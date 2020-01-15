Young woman charged with murder of Kilkenny man

A young woman has been charged with the murder of Kilkenny man Adrian Murphy last summer.

Police in London have confirmed that Diana Cristea of Barnet in the cityhas been arrested.

The 18-year-old will appear before Wimbledon Magistrates Court today.



She faces a murder charge in relation to the death of the 43 year old from Maudlin Street, kilkrnny whose body was found in Battersea on June 4, 2019.

She is also charged with one count of poisoning against a 40 year old man in a separate incident in Walthamstow, as well as two counts of theft and two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to both victims.

A 25 year old man has already been charged in relation to both incidents.

Joel Osei of no fixed abode was remanded in custody back in December and is due before the Old Bailey on February 17.