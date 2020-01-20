Kilkenny Register of Electors - Extended Opening Hours

Please be advised that the closing date for the receipt of applications for the Supplement to the Register of Electors is this Wednesday - January 22.

Given the short statutory timelines please note that Kilkenny County Council Register of Electors Section is operating extended opening hours as follows, to facilitate the verification and/or receipt of forms only:

County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny: 9am – 6.30pm - Monday – Wednesday January 20th – 22nd.

Supplement Forms must be witnessed and stamped by a Garda. If this is not possible forms can also be witnessed by a Registration Official at the offices of the Council at Franchise Office, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny. Please therefore ensure you bring photographic ID to facilitate verification when submitting your form.

In addition, forms can also be submitted at the following Council Area Offices:

Callan; Castlecomer; City Hall, High Street, Kilkenny; and Ferrybank during normal office hours, 9am to 1pm and 2 to 5 p.m.

The contact phone number for Kilkenny County Council’s Register of Electors Section is 056 7794070 for all queries in relation to the Register of Electors for KILKENNY.

Please note that to be registered to vote at this election, you must be an Irish or British citizen, be ordinarily resident in the State and be 18 years or over on polling day.