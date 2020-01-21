Guided tour of Newpark Fen Kilkenny

To celebrate World Wetlands Day, on Saturday, February 1, Birdwatch Ireland Kilkenny Branch, with support from the Heritage Office of Kilkenny County Council, will lead a guided walk at Newpark Fen, Lovers Lane, Kilkenny.

Meet at 11am at the entrance to the Newpark Fen (Lovers Lane, just off the Castlecomer Road behind Newpark Hotel).

The event is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. As the paths may be quite wet please wear appropriate clothing; footwear. Limited parking available. For queries please contact Mary Durkin 056 7762130

For more information on World Wetlands Day and events, see irishwetlands.ie/wwd-2020-events/

This is an action of the Kilkenny County Council Climate Adaptation Strategy



