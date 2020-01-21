Kilkenny County Council approves €89,000 in Tourism Festival Grants
Savour Kilkenny will receive € 25,000
Pictured at the launch of last year's Savour Kilkenny - Edward Hayden, Rosanna Davidson and The Happy Pear
Kilkenny County Council at their January Meeting yesterday, Monday 20th January 2020, approved Tourism Festival grants in the sum of €89,000 for 2020.
According to Council Cathaoirleach Peter “Chap” Cleere – “These festivals represent a significant part of Kilkenny’s attraction as a destination with a year-round calendar of activity, and the funding should be viewed as an investment in our local economy, resulting in commercial activity which will sustain jobs in the local area”.
The Festivals identified have or have potential to impact on Kilkenny’s tourism industry, and Cllr. Cleere says “Kilkenny County Council will work with these festivals at a strategic level to assist the festivals in development and programming, and in light of the Council’s Climate Change commitments festivals will be encouraged to “green” their festivals and become local champions for our policies”.
The Kilkenny Cat Laughs € 10,500
Kilkenny Roots Festival € 5,776
Savour Kilkenny € 25,000
Subtitle European Film Festival € 9,500
Kilkenomics € 7,200
Kilkenny Animated € 6,300
Kilkenny Tradfest € 9,774
JJ Reddy Danesfort Run € 1,750
Graiguenamanagh Town of Books € 4,000
Iverk Show € 1,500
Gowran Festival of Speed € 2,900
Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival 2018 € 500
Annual Castlecomer Wellie Race € 2,450
Abhainn Rí Festival € 1,850
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on