Kilkenny County Council approves €89,000 in Tourism Festival Grants

Kilkenny County Council at their January Meeting yesterday, Monday 20th January 2020, approved Tourism Festival grants in the sum of €89,000 for 2020.

According to Council Cathaoirleach Peter “Chap” Cleere – “These festivals represent a significant part of Kilkenny’s attraction as a destination with a year-round calendar of activity, and the funding should be viewed as an investment in our local economy, resulting in commercial activity which will sustain jobs in the local area”.

The Festivals identified have or have potential to impact on Kilkenny’s tourism industry, and Cllr. Cleere says “Kilkenny County Council will work with these festivals at a strategic level to assist the festivals in development and programming, and in light of the Council’s Climate Change commitments festivals will be encouraged to “green” their festivals and become local champions for our policies”.

The Kilkenny Cat Laughs € 10,500

Kilkenny Roots Festival € 5,776

Savour Kilkenny € 25,000

Subtitle European Film Festival € 9,500

Kilkenomics € 7,200

Kilkenny Animated € 6,300

Kilkenny Tradfest € 9,774

JJ Reddy Danesfort Run € 1,750

Graiguenamanagh Town of Books € 4,000

Iverk Show € 1,500

Gowran Festival of Speed € 2,900

Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival 2018 € 500

Annual Castlecomer Wellie Race € 2,450

Abhainn Rí Festival € 1,850