Big Phil meets Trump
Kilkenny man Phil Hogan meets US president Trump
Pair agree to negotiate mini trade deal
Commissioner Phil Hogan with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meeting President Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos today
EU Commisioner for Trade Phil hogan from Kilkenny met today with US President, Donald Trump at Davos.
The pair shook hands and agreed to negotiate a mini trade deal between the EU and the US in the coming months.
