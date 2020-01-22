Major boost for secondary education in Kilkenny

Welcoming the imminent appointment of a design team for the CBS Secondary school project, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, said: "This investment will be a game changer for Kilkenny and will end the incredibly stressful scramble for places for boys in second level schools in Kilkenny.

"Minister McHugh has confirmed that the design team is to be announced very shortly and that the 1,000 pupil school will be almost double the existing capacity. No student from the city catchment area should be split up from their pals and be forced to get on a bus or get into a car and make a daily commute to schools outside of the city.

"A number of issues need to be resolved in terms of traffic flow but this progress is a landmark investment for Kilkenny. We now also look forward to work commencing on other school investments and expansions for Presentation Secondary School, Colaiste Pobail Osrai, the ETB and St Kieran's College and more. We will leave no child without a school place - as we promised," Minister Phelan said.