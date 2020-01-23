Huge crowd for the Thyestes Chase Day
Racing goes ahead at Gowran Park
Our Roxanne wins the 1st race
A foggy Gowran Park Kilkenny this aftenoon
Punters got off to a great start at Gowran Park today with Our Roxanne justifying favoritism in the Langton House Hotel Handicap Hurdle in the first race for jockey, Kevin Brouder and trainer Terence O'Brien at odds of 11/4.
There is a huge crowd at the racecourse for The Thyestes Chase Day and everybody is in great form despite the fog.
