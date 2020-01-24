Six additional classrooms confirmed for St Patrick’s Kells Road, Kilkenny

St Patricks on the Kells Road, Kilkenny is to get six additional classrooms under the Department of Education’s latest buildings plan investment, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, has revealed.

The Department’s Building Unit notified Minister Phelan of the investment and is writing to the school in the coming days to confirm the extension plans.

Reacting, Minister Phelan said: “This is a massive boost for St Patrick’s and for the amazing work the staff does there. It comes hot on the heels of confirmation that a design team is to be appointed shortly for the new CBS Secondary School and as progress continues on extension and expansion works at St Kieran’s College, Presentation Secondary, Colaiste Pobail Osrai and the ETB’s brand new schools.

“All of these investments and developments, funded by the Irish taxpayers, will help ease the pressure for places in our education system in the city and augurs well for the future of education, of extra-curricular activities and the general wellbeing of students and staffs in our schools,” Minister Phelan added.

Meanwhile, the Department has also informed Minister Phelan that emergency works to allow for repairs to the school’s PE hall have been approved for Scoil Iognaid de Ris, Stephen Street, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny.