Matter has been reported to gardai
Kilkenny FG candidate has posters taken down and robbed
Car registarion given to gardai
Cllr Patrick O'Neill, Fine Gael had his posters taken down and robbed
Dail candidate, Patrick O'Neill of Fine Gael had between 10 and 15 election posters taken down and robbed last night.
The incident happened just before 10pm in the village of Stoneyford. The person involved was spotted by a friend of Cllr O'Neill's and the car registration has now been passed on to gardai.
The Bennettbridge man was shocked by the incident and is letting the gardai investigate the matter.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on