Matter has been reported to gardai

Kilkenny FG candidate has posters taken down and robbed

Car registarion given to gardai

Bennettsbridge man has posters stolen

Cllr Patrick O'Neill, Fine Gael had his posters taken down and robbed

Dail candidate, Patrick O'Neill of Fine Gael had between 10 and 15 election posters taken down and robbed last night.

The incident happened just before 10pm in the village of Stoneyford. The person involved was spotted by a friend of Cllr O'Neill's and the car registration has now been passed on to gardai.

The Bennettbridge man was shocked by the incident and is letting the gardai investigate the matter.