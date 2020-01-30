Kilkenny accountancy firm act as auditors for Decawave - just sold for a reported $400m

Carrigan O'Dwyer also assisted in due diligence process

Martin Carrigan of Carrigan O'Dwyer

A  Kilkenny accountancy firm, Carrigan O'Dwyer,  has been acting as auditor and assisted with the  due dilligence process  for the sale of  Irish firm Decawave - just  bought by American based firm Qorvo in a deal RTE is reporting to be worth $400m.
It's an impressive performance from the local accountancy office. Carrigan O'Dwyer have been Decawave auditors for a number of years.
Decawave, founded in 2007   develops integrated circuit products capable of identifying the specific location of any object, person or thing with centimetre-precise accuracy - a lot of its revenue comes from business with Apple.