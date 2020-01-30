Kilkenny accountancy firm act as auditors for Decawave - just sold for a reported $400m

A Kilkenny accountancy firm, Carrigan O'Dwyer, has been acting as auditor and assisted with the due dilligence process for the sale of Irish firm Decawave - just bought by American based firm Qorvo in a deal RTE is reporting to be worth $400m.

It's an impressive performance from the local accountancy office. Carrigan O'Dwyer have been Decawave auditors for a number of years.

Decawave, founded in 2007 develops integrated circuit products capable of identifying the specific location of any object, person or thing with centimetre-precise accuracy - a lot of its revenue comes from business with Apple.