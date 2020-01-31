LATEST: Just when you thought winter was over: February storm being forecast

Advance weather experts have warned of a storm for the second week in February.

Irish Weather Online forecasters are suggesting 'windstorm conditions' in the run up to Valentine's Day on February 14.

Prof Peter O'Donnell said: "These winds will increase to quite strong and blustery conditions around the following weekend (8-9 Feb) and the week after that looks quite stormy with frequent gales and perhaps occasional windstorm conditions in a very fast westerly flow.

"Timing these systems from this far out (ten days) would be pointless but the current guidance seems to be suggesting at least four pulses of concentrated energy within a six to seven day interval so there won't be long gaps between the stormy intervals.

"It may be especially inclement for the Atlantic coastal counties and parts of the midlands exposed to westerly winds.

"There will be a full moon on February 9th and "king tides" from about 8th to 12th so any of these windy systems arriving in that period could be accompanied by coastal flooding."