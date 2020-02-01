Try Theatre Studies at Waterford IT

Try Theatre Studies is one of a score of ‘Try WIT’ events run by Waterford Institute of Technology to help Leaving Cert students make the right CAO choices.

Theatre Studies is a major and a minor option on the Bachelor of Arts (Honours), a three-year degree run at WIT.

Taking place on Friday, 7 February 2020, the workshop will consider how a performer considers and creates a character from a pre-existing text.

Participants will do warm up, lead in and main work considering possible choices relating to costume, physicality, voice, history, motivation and subtext in relation to creating a character physically and psychologically.

The workshop is structured to suit those with some experience or none at all and all are welcome to participate.

The event will be facilitated by Dr Una Kealy and Dr Kate McCarthy.

Dr Kealy and Dr McCarthy, former recipients of the Teaching Excellence Award bring research work into their teaching. They regard research work they do as, in the most immediate sense, of benefit to the students with whom they work. As much of their collaborative work and research centres on teaching and learning they feel that this is a direct and immediate investment into their student cohorts. Their shared paradigm of teaching is based on mutuality, hospitality and active engagement with theoretical concepts which prioritises experiential based learning and teaching for understanding.

Of their teaching and research practice Dr McCarthy says, “Our first aim is to make a difference to the people with whom we have the privilege of sharing the classroom. We are also fortunate in that we can often extend this contribution to our colleagues within the Institute in terms of our participation in and organisation of professional development opportunities around teaching and learning innovations.”

Dr Kealy pays tribute to other staff within WIT saying, “We have been the beneficiaries of the wonderful efforts of many colleagues within the Institute whose work in this regard has made a great difference to our own development as researchers and teachers. We are delighted to offer a Try Theatre Studies event to those who want to know more about what it is to study theatre at third level and we really look forward to welcoming people on 7 February 2020.”

WIT Registrar and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr Derek O’Byrne, says the Try Events are an example of how the institute puts a focus on helping students make the right decision for them.

“Our right student, right programme ethos has been growing in many ways over the years. Widening the breadth of Try events means that prospective students get to experience what it is like to actually study a certain discipline.”

Try WIT events are open for application at www.wit.ie/trywit. Registration essential.

Upcoming Try events for Semester 2 2020 include, Try Sport, Try Horticulture (National Botanic Gardens), Try Design and Try Architecture, and the booked out Try Art.

Already the following have taken place: Try Music, Try Computers, Try Nursing, Try Architecture, Leaving Cert Music Day, Try Law, Try Business, Try Engineering Technology, Try Social Sciences, Try Hotel, Try Languages, Try Science, and Try Gaeilge.