Overcrowding rises again at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Eight people are on trolleys and 12 are on wards at St Luke's Hospital today according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

That's up from a total of 17 yesterday (Tuesday), and six on Monday. The beginning of the year saw overcrowding spike at the local hospital, with 123 patients on wards and trolleys between January 6 - 10.

In response to the ongoing overcrowding crisis, the INMO is calling on all political parties to commit to:

1. Immediately revoking the HSE’s recruitment freeze on frontline staff

2. Reversing plan to remove 220 elderly beds from public health service

3. Fully funding and expanding the Safe Staffing Framework

4. Fully implementing the Sláintecare reforms



“This is a dangerous and unacceptable figure, with worryingly high numbers of patients without beds across the country," said INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha.



“When Ireland votes later this week, health will rightly be a major electoral priority. All parties and political leaders must commit to lifting the recruitment freeze, funding safe staffing levels, and fully implementing the Sláintecare reform package.



“This is an intolerable situation for vulnerable patients and frontline workers alike. Nobody should have to endure this in a modern health service.”