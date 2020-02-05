Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel to launch bridal magazine

The luxurious four-star Newpark Hotel has announced the launch of its brand-new magazine ‘Brides of Kilkenny’. This Magazine will combine everything you need to know about a Newpark Wedding. The magazine will allow newly engaged couples to be introduced to the hotel’s carefully chosen bridal specialists including the best bakers, florists, photographers and bridal wear stylists.

The launch will coincide with a showcase which will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 2pm until 5pm. One of Ireland’s most popular wedding venues, the hotel is set on 40 acres of gorgeous lush parkland with stunning award-winning landscaped gardens. An idyllic setting for wedding photography.

With over 50 years’ experience in hosting weddings, newly engaged couples and their families will get advice from the hotel’s top-experts and an exclusive first look at its wedding offer, including the beautifully refurbished suites, its stunning ballrooms and exclusive private gardens for wedding guests.

Couples will be introduced to the hotel’s thoughtfully created wedding packages with every detail considered, including a selection of delicious menu options, gourmet canapes, bubbly reception, evening buffet and complimentary guest rooms included. The dedicated wedding team and co-ordinator, Sinéad Fortune, take pride in creating tailored wedding packages for all tastes and budgets and can design a special wedding day to suit the unique requirements of every couple.

Sinéad Fortune, wedding co-ordinator with Newpark Hotel Kilkenny said, “Newpark Hotel is a stunning wedding location which combines old-world charm with modern luxury and beautiful grounds for those all-important wedding day photos. We are looking forward to welcoming newly engaged couples to the showcase event in February and are excited to present them with our brand-new bridal magazine.”

All newly engaged couples who make a booking on the day will receive a complimentary overnight stay with dinner and a complimentary Gin cart for your arrival drinks reception at Newpark Hotel.



Newpark Hotel regularly hosts Civil Ceremonies and can cater for small intimate groups and large parties of 320 guests alike. There are a selection of churches to choose from nearby. To

arrange an appointment with Newpark Hotel’s wedding team please contact Sinéad on

events@newparkhotel.com or go along to the wedding showcase on Sunday, February 9th from 2pm until 5pm.

For more see: www.newparkhotelkilkenny.com