Youth Council urges over 600,000 young people to get out and vote on Saturday

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) - which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people nationwide – is encouraging young people to get to the polls and vote on this coming Saturday in the General Election with 600,000 young voters eligible to vote

James Doorley, NYCI Deputy Director explained: “Based on 2016 census data* there are 603,397 Irish and UK citizens aged 18-29, who if registered are entitled to vote in the General Election. As this is the first Dáil election since 2016, there are also up to 226,000 young people aged 18-21 getting their first opportunity to vote for their constituency TDs and have a say in determining the next Government.

“The election of the 33rd Dáil is an important one as the successful TDs and new Government elected on February 8th will have a significant impact on the lives and future of young people and all citizens for up to 5 years. From our work and all the available evidence young people are energised and concerned about many issues, such as housing, homelessness, education, climate change, mental health services and motor insurance to name a few. We believe that there will be a strong youth turnout on Saturday which will send a strong message to the next Oireachtas and Government, that they must make positive decisions and take actions action on all these issues in the coming months and years” stated Mr. Doorley.



“It is vital that the views of young people are heard next Saturday and that is why we are strongly encouraging all young voters to go to the polls and have their say in determining their local TDs and the shape of the incoming Government. We appreciate that some young people are disillusioned with national politics and are unsure about voting. Our response to that view is that abstaining from the election is not the answer, that that would effectively be allowing others to decide your future. Our clear message to all young voters is don’t let others decide your fate, cast your vote on February 8th," continued Mr. Doorley

“We are hopeful that the extraordinary level of youth voter registration seen in recent weeks, month and years will be matched by a high level of youth voter turnout on Saturday. But it’s important to remember that the result will be decided by those who turn out. And with the results and potentially the shape of the next Government likely to be decided by a few votes in each constituency, every ballot cast will count. Given the importance of each and every vote, it really is vital that people, and from our perspective that young people do get out and vote on Saturday, to ensure their views, concerns and aspirations and that of their generation are heard and acted upon by the incoming Oireachtas and Government” concluded Mr Doorley.

With up to 226,000 young people aged 18-21 voting in a General Election for the first time, the Youth Council is also making instructions available to first time voters on www.youth.ie/vote letting them know what they need, and what to expect when they get to the polling station.