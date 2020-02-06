Carlow-Kilkenny candidates to discuss disability issues at L’Arche

A number of local candidates standing in the upcoming general election have pledged to attend an organised ‘town hall’ event today (Thursday, February 6) on the subject of disability and disability services.

L’Arche Kilkenny have organised the event at Westcourt Callan due to take place at 2.30pm. Various other disability organisations from around the area are also expected to attend. The event will highlight the crisis in disability services.

L’Arche Ireland’s CEO Mairead Boland Brabazon will be in attendance to explain the considerable difficulties in maintaining the quality and continuity of care in L’Arche Kilkenny. L’Arche says that recruitment and retention of staff are being hampered by the salary levels that can be offered.

“The service is overstretched in key roles, which I am sure many other services will also highlight,” says Chris Hayes, L’Arche Kilkenny Community Leader.

Mr Hayes says that candidates Malcolm Noonan, John McGuiness John Paul Phelan Adrienne Wallace, Bobby Aylward, Melissa O’Neill are to attend the event, with an expression of interest from Kathleen Funchion. The event will start at 2.30pm with tea and refreshments.

Everyone will then take their seats, followed by statements by the service providers and candidates on the issues and then a question and answer session.