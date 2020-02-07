ESB apprenticeship programme seeks new Kilkenny recruits

The ESB is seeking more than 60 new electrical apprentices to join its prestigious ESB Networks Apprenticeship Programme.

The four-year paid programme combines college-based learning and hands-on-experience within the organisation. Upon completion, the apprentices obtain QQI Advanced Level 6 Electrical Trade Certificate which is recognised internationally.

Applications will be accepted online from today, Friday, February 7 and will remain open until Friday, March 13. All applicants must be aged 16 or over on or before the 1st June 2020 and can apply using their Junior Certificate, Leaving Certificate or Leaving Certificate Applied certification.

“It is an exciting time to join our organisation as an apprentice, as we work together on the challenges and opportunities driven by Ireland’s transition to a clean energy future. Our apprentices play a key role in ensuring we continue to develop one of the most progressive networks in the world while addressing the needs of our economy and customers. I look forward to welcoming our new team members later in the year," said ESB Chief Executive Pat O’Doherty.

Mr O’Doherty, who also chairs the Government’s Apprenticeship Council, adds: “As exemplified by the success of our own programme and across other industries, the level of interest and uptake in apprenticeships is encouraging. For employers, the apprenticeship programme provides a great opportunity to build workforce capabilities while giving apprentices the high-quality skills and competencies to succeed.”

Megan O’Kelly, a second-year apprentice on the ESB programme, gives an insight into her experience. “Having previously worked in another industry, I learned how valuable a trade skill is for today’s workforce. The apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity to get on-the-job experience and a great qualification. Every day is different, and you learn so many new things with great support and encouragement from the wider team and mentors.”

To apply, click here.