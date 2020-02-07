Victim named - Kilkenny murder investigation underway

A murder investigation is underway in Kilkenny City into the death of a father-of-five, who has been named as Edward O'Sullivan.

The 46-year-old sustained horrific injuries in an incident at High Hayes Terrace on the Castlecomer Road in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm last night.

A post mortem was completed earlier today and the results have not been released for operational reasons.

A male in his thirties remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being held under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act.