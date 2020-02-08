Breaking: Man due before court this morning in connection with Kilkenny murder

A man in his thirties is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of Liam Edward O'Sullivan.

The father-of-five was pronounced dead on Thursday night at St Luke's Hospital following an incident in the High Hayes Terrace area of the city earlier that day.

The man has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

A female in her twenties was also arrested but has been released without charge.