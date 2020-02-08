Suspect remanded in custody over murder of father-of-five in Kilkenny City

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of father-of-five Edward 'Liam' O'Sullivan.

Garrett Smith, 6 St Fiacc's Terrace,Graigcullen, Co Carlow is charged with the murder of the 46-year-old in Kilkenny City on February 6.

Mr O'Sullivan was pronounced dead at St Luke's Hospital shortly before 11pm on February 6 following an incident at Apt 1, 8 High Hayes Terrace earlier that day.

The defendant was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear via video link before Kilkenny District Court next Tuesday.