Suspect remanded in custody over murder of father-of-five in Kilkenny City
The accused Garrett Smith (centre)
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of father-of-five Edward 'Liam' O'Sullivan.
Garrett Smith, 6 St Fiacc's Terrace,Graigcullen, Co Carlow is charged with the murder of the 46-year-old in Kilkenny City on February 6.
Mr O'Sullivan was pronounced dead at St Luke's Hospital shortly before 11pm on February 6 following an incident at Apt 1, 8 High Hayes Terrace earlier that day.
The defendant was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear via video link before Kilkenny District Court next Tuesday.
