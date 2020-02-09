Please help find missing Kilkenny woman

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the publics assistance in locating missing woman, Amanda (Mandy) McDonagh, 24 years of age, who is missing from her home in Pearse Street, Kilkenny.

Mandy was last seen on Friday evening, 7th February, 2020 at approximately 8p.m. on Pearse Street. She is described as being 5'6" in height, slim build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey jumper, black leggings, grey hat, grey jacket and white runners.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Mandy's welfare.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Mandy are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 - 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.