Murnane O'Connor should take seat based on Carlow tallies

UPDATE: 39% of the vote for FF; 26% for SF and 21% for FG

Latest tally has Jennifer Murnane O'Connor with 7,714 votes followed incredibly by Kathleen Funchion on 6,527 votes and then Pat Deering on 4,802 with all Carlow boxes open.

Based on postal votes, there will three Fianna Fáil seats, one Fine Gael and one Sinn Féin.

Early tallies from boxes opened in Carlow and Castlecomer show Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has 31% of the vote followed by Kathleen Funchion with 25.6% of the votes.

Pat Deering has 19.6% of the votes from boxes opened. John McGuinness has only 4.35% but very few Kilkenny boxes have been opened.

Kathleen Funchion likely to have one a half quotas, John McGuinness will likely have a quota.