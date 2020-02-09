Dogfight for last two seats in Carlow Kilkenny

With over 90% of the votes tallied in Carlow Kilkenny: Sinn Fein will top the poll with over 24% of the vote

John McGuinness (FF) is on 15% and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor (FF) is on 14% and they are also assured of being elected.

Bobby Aylward (FF) is now on almost 10% and he too looks safe with FG Minister John Paul Phelan also looking safe with transfers to ome frpom his running mates.

However, the big question is where will Kathleen Funchion's surplus of over 3,500 go?