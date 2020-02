Sinn Fein will top the poll and win a seat. John McGuinness and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor will take the next two seats for Fianna Fail.

Minister John Paul Phelan should take a seat for Fine Gael with Bobby Aylward FF and Malcolm Noonan (Greens) fighting for the last seat.

Kathleen Funchion's surplus of over 3,500 will be crucial as will transfers from Labour and Adrienne Wallace