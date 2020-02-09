Sinn Fein's Kathleen Funchion elected with massive vote in Carlow-Kilkenny

Chants of 'Olé, Olé, Olé' rang out in the convention centre of Kilkenny's Lyrath Estate Hotel as Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion was deemed the first candidate to be elected in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.

The sitting TD has topped the poll with a massive 17,493 first preference votes. Funchion's surplus is now being distributed among the candidates.

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness is not far off the quota with 10,558 first preferences.

FIRST COUNT

Aylward, Bobby FF - 7,550

Byrne, Helena Ren - 992

Deering, Pat FG - 5,929

Funchion, Kathleen Sinn Féin - 17,493

Hayes, Alan Ind - 2,347

Hynes, Denis Lab - 2,208

McGuinness, John FF - 10,558

Murnane O'Connor, Jennifer FF - 9,351

Noonan, Malcolm Green - 4,942

O'Neill, Melissa IFP - 431

O'Neill, Patrick FG - 3,674

Phelan, John Paul FG - 6,396

Ray, Angela Ind - 214

Wallace, Adreinne SOL-PPP - 1,558



Kathleen Funchion's surplus of 5,219 is now being distributed.