Sinn Fein's Kathleen Funchion elected with massive vote in Carlow-Kilkenny
She's the first candidate to exceed the quota and takes the first seat
The scenes at the count in Lyrath Hotel
Chants of 'Olé, Olé, Olé' rang out in the convention centre of Kilkenny's Lyrath Estate Hotel as Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion was deemed the first candidate to be elected in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.
The sitting TD has topped the poll with a massive 17,493 first preference votes. Funchion's surplus is now being distributed among the candidates.
Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness is not far off the quota with 10,558 first preferences.
FIRST COUNT
Aylward, Bobby FF - 7,550
Byrne, Helena Ren - 992
Deering, Pat FG - 5,929
Funchion, Kathleen Sinn Féin - 17,493
Hayes, Alan Ind - 2,347
Hynes, Denis Lab - 2,208
McGuinness, John FF - 10,558
Murnane O'Connor, Jennifer FF - 9,351
Noonan, Malcolm Green - 4,942
O'Neill, Melissa IFP - 431
O'Neill, Patrick FG - 3,674
Phelan, John Paul FG - 6,396
Ray, Angela Ind - 214
Wallace, Adreinne SOL-PPP - 1,558
Kathleen Funchion's surplus of 5,219 is now being distributed.
