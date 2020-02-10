The snow has arrived in Kilkenny city and county. Motorists are asked to be vihilant in the snowy consitions and there have already bneen two minor accidents.

It will be cold and windy today with strong and very squally westerly winds. There will be a mix of sunny spells and heavy rain and hail showers, which will turn increasingly to sleet and snow later today. Some thundery downpours also and local flooding. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 4 or 5 degrees, but feeling colder due to wind chill factor.

Tonight

Cold and very windy tonight but frost and icy patches developing in spite of the wind with temperatures of around zero Celsius. There will be clear periods and scattered sleet and snow showers with snow lying in places.