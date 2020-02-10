Castlecomer Discovery Park opens up for February mid term break

Say goodbye to January and hello to the arrival of Spring with a visit to Castlecomer Discovery Park this mid term break.

The park will open from February 15 to the 23 for fun and active adventure.

Discover your adventurous side with a trip down Ireland’s longest zipwire, some cloud walking on the majestic Octagon High Ropes course, archery or navigating the tree top walk which overlooks the river Deane.

This year the park is offering free orienteering when you spend €30 or more on activities. This is an opportunity to try a new activity and potentially a new hobby for 2020. There are three permanent orienteering trails are set up in the woodland to complement the range of recreational activities here at the park.

These courses vary in the distance; 1.6km short, 2.4 km medium and 3km long. Each course has a number of codes secured to wooden posts throughout the 80 acres of woodland.

The trails can be done at ease or for those that want a challenge can be completed by competing for time. This provides the opportunity for participants to return and do a longer and more advanced trail as an individual, in pairs, or as a team.

For many families the enchanting elf village at the park is a must visit, this area has grown and developed especially so since the giant bouncing net was created to compliment the junior woodland adventure course. The Canopy Café will be open to provide delicious coffee and snacks under the trees, it gives parents an opportunity to relax as their little ones explore the magical elf village.

Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny is a sure way to break cabin fever and ditch the digital screens for exercise, activity and adventure, no matter what the weather, giving them a mid-term break that’s worth talking about back at school.

Castlecomer Discovery Park will open all week between February 15 to 23 between 11am and 3pm each day. The boats and canoes will remain closed during this week.

Ticket prices vary according to activity. For more see www.discoverypark.ie