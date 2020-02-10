BREAKING: Second FG candidate eliminated in Carlow-Kilkenny General Election

Sitting Fine Gael TD Pat Deering has just been eliminated on the seventh count of the Carlow-Kilkenny General Election.

Transfers were not enough to save the Carlow-based TD's seat. There is now a serious battle on for the three remaining streets, with four candidates very much in the running.

Fianna Fail's Jennifer Murnane O' Connor picked up a further 428 on this count, taking her to 10,761. The Green Party's Malcolm Noonan got 2,095, bringing his total to 9,408. Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan received 119, and now has 9,548. Fianna Fail's Bobby Aylward is on 8,819.

No candidate reached the quota on this count.

COUNT 7

There are three seats left and four candidates -

Bobby Aylward FF - 8819

Jennifer Murnane O'Connor FF - 10,761

Malcolm Noonan Green - 9408

John Paul Phelan FG - 9548



The ballot papers of FG's Pat Deering are now being distributed.