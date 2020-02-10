UPDATE: Heartbreak for FF's Bobby Aylward as he misses out on final seat in Carlow-Kilkenny

It's heartbreak once again for South Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward who has narrowly missed out on the fifth and final seat in Carlow-Kilkenny.

The Fianna Fail candidate was in with a shot until the final count this afternoon. Green Party candidate Malcolm Noonan has won the final seat here.

Aylward, who lost his seat in the 2011 General Election, won it back in the 2015 Carlow-Kilkenny By-Election. He held on to it in the 2016 General Election, polling 9,366 first preferences. This time, he took 7,550 first preferences, and transfers were not enough to catch Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party.

Carlow Kilkenny's Five TDs

Kathleen Funchion Sinn Féín, elected on Count 1

John McGuinness Fianna Fáíl, elected on Count 6

John Paul Phelan Fine Gael, elected on Count 8

Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, elected on Count 8

Malcolm Noonan, Green Party, elected on Count 10