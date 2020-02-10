Trojan fundraising effort from Rower Parents Council to Marymount National School

The Rower N.S Parents Council gathered recently to present Marymount N.S Board of Management with a cheque for €7,000.

These proceeds were as a result of some sterling fundraising efforts during the course of 2019 including sponsored walks, Christmas draws and a fundraising cabaret in Murphy’s Bar.

The Parents Council have some exciting activities planned for young and old in 2020 which they hope can match the huge success of the previous year. Next up will be an Operation transformation sponsored walk on 1st March in The Rower GAA pitch followed by a fundraising event in Murphy’s Bar on Easter Saturday 11th April.

Chairperson of the Parents Council Richard Murphy thanked everyone who contributed during 2019 and hoped that this support would continue into 2020. He added that we are lucky in our community to have such a well run and forward thinking school and that it is a testament to the hard work of the wonderful staff of Marymount N.S and Board.

Mary McCormack, principal of Marymount N.S also thanked everyone for supporting the fundraising and also the diligence, drive and commitment of each of the Parents Council. The funds will be used to upgrade learning facilities e.g purchase of clever touch active panels so that all of The Rower N.S pupils have the best possible environment in which to achieve personal and academic development.”