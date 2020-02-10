Gardaí investigate burglary at farmyard in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a farmyard where tools, equipment and a cattle box was stolen.

The incident occurred between 7.30 pm on Thursday 6th and 8am on Friday at a premises at Aghenderry, Cuffesgrange. The door of the shed was forced open and a number of tools and equipment were taken. Among them a Yanmar power washer, a cattle box, a Stihl consaw, an Esco chainsaw and various other tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.