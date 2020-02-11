BE CAREFUL - Some Kilkenny roads are treacherous

Driving conditions on minor roads are extremely dangerous this morning so take care and don't speed. Snow and ice is lingering.

treacherous.

Met Eireann said it is cold and icy this morning with snow lying in a few areas. Windy and blustery again today with sunny spells and frequent wintry showers giving some snowfall accumulations. A risk of isolated thunderstorms also. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees but feeling colder in strong and gusty westerly winds.

Tonight

Wintry showers will continue for a time early tonight but becoming isolated later and good clear spells will develop. Some frost and ice forming as the strong west to southwest breeze begins to moderate. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.

Tomorrow

Cold and frosty to start the day on Wednesday. There will be sunny spells and a few showers. Turning mainly dry for a time later but cloud will steadily thicken from the south and rain will move in overnight. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.