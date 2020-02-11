Edward Hayden off to Kerry with his John B Keane one-man show

The works of Kerry playwright, poet and novelist, John B Keane have always held a special place in the heart of Edward Hayden, actor, celebrity chef from Virgin Media’s ‘Ireland AM’ and food lecturer.

He will perform extracts from Keane’s works in a once-off night in St John’s Theatre, Listowel, in aid of the Aras Mhuire, Listowel on Saturday February 22.

On the evening Edward will perform excerpts from Big Maggie, The Field, Many Young Men of Twenty, The Chastitute, Sive and many more of John B. Keane’s well known and much loved pieces, all of which paint a very true and understandable picture of Irish culture.

The Bull McCabe will be on stage as will Big Maggie along with Dinzie Conlee, the notorious hunchback in Sharon’s Grave-the purpose of the evening is not to present a play but to introduce the audience into some of John B. Keane’s most colourful characters and the richness and evocativeness of the language in his texts .

Hayden will also recite a number of poems from ‘The Street’, a collection of poems by Keane.

Last Summer Edward played to full houses in Kilkenny’s‘Watergate Theatre with this one-man show celebrating Keane's work. Edward is heavily involved with the Duiske Players Drama Group in his native Graignamanagh and The New Ross Drama Workshop in New Ross. In December 2019 he played the part of ‘Man’ in a two hander monologue play, ‘Notes on Falling Leaves’, which won the New Ross Drama Workshop 1st place in their section at the All-Ireland One Act Festival finals in West Cork.

“It will be a celebration of John B Keane. I have always felt a deep connection with the works of John B Keane since I first saw Big Maggie performed by the Duiske Players, of which I am now a member, in the Abbey Hall in Graignamanagh in 1995 with Carmel Ryan in the title role and Paul Hickey directing.

“I am so looking forward to performing this show in Listowel and trust that the audiences who will be well familiar with the text and indeed the cultural significance ” Mr Hayden said.

Tickets for An Evening With John B Keane are available from the St. Johns Theatre on 06822566 or on the website: stjohnstheatre.com