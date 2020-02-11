Hopes are high William and Kate will visit Kilkenny

Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to Ireland for an official visit in March. Hopes are high they will visit Kilkenny as Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla did in May 2017.

A statement from the official Kensington Palace Twitter page confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be coming in three weeks’ time.

The statement reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland.”